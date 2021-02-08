4WARN Forecast: Dry start

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will climb to near averages this afternoon with highs in the upper 40's and low 50's.
A mixture of sunshine and clouds can be expected through the day with a few sprinkles overnight tonight.
Tuesday is dry but a better chance for rain is expected beginning Wednesday night. Widespread showers, with some wet flakes mixing in, is in the forecast for through noon Thursday.
Thursday night could get tricky as rain might change over to snow or even worse, freezing rain for some. There are a lot of details to pay attention to as we get closer to the end of the week.
Friday will be drier but colder with highs confined to the 30's.
Another shot at rain and snow is possible Saturday afternoon/evening but forecast confidence is low right now.
