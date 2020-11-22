Cooler air moves into Middle Tennessee tonight.
We'll wake up in the 30's and 40's Monday morning.
Sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50's and 60's.
Another round of rain, and possible a few storms, will return by Wednesday.
Rain looks to enter the area early Wednesday morning and lasting through the afternoon.
Thankfully, this round will clear out just in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday.
I expect temperatures in the upper 50's/low 60's Thanksgiving day.
Rain chances increase once more heading into next weekend.
