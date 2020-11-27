As we move into the weekend we'll begin things on a dry note.
Saturday we'll see more in the way of sunshine with highs in the 50's.
Sunday will also start dry before rain invades our area through the afternoon.
Widespread showers will continue overnight into the first part of Monday.
Unfortunately, the chance for snow is looking less likely for Middle Tennessee.
The only real shot, and it's still a low chance, for snow showers will be for areas on the Plateau.
After this round of wet weather ends the coldest air of the season will filter in.
Highs Monday & Tuesday will struggle to make it out of the 30's. Some will barely reach into the lowermost 40's.
Temperatures will plunge into the 20's with "feels like" numbers in the teens to begin Monday and Tuesday morning.
