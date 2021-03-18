Dry pattern setting up for the weekend. Temperatures will rise each day.
Tonight mostly cloudy, low near 40.
Friday mostly cloudy and breezy with a high only reaching the mid 50s.
Both Saturday and Sunday look completely dry and mostly sunny with highs each day in mid 60s. Morning lows will dip to the 30s. All and all a great weekend to be outside.
Monday looks nice as well with a partly cloudy sky and a high near 70.
Our next chance for rain doesn't arrive until midweek.
A few showers are possible late Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, but things look spotty for now. Highs will be near 70.
There looks to be another chance for showers and storms by next Thursday.
