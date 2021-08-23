4WARN Forecast: Dry next few days; much hotter though

Several dry days are in store for Middle Tennessee this week.
However, as a result, temperatures will soar back to the mid 90's for some today through Wednesday.
Look for ample sunshine with patchy clouds the next few days.
By Thursday, the big ridge that will keep us dry during the first half of the week breaks down. This will lead to better rain chances Thursday through Sunday.
Coverage looks isolated Thursday through Saturday before potentially more widespread rain on Sunday.
