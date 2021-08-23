We'll be turning up the heat across the Midstate this week. Stefano DiPietro tells us what to expect in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

Several dry days are in store for Middle Tennessee this week. 

However, as a result, temperatures will soar back to the mid 90's for some today through Wednesday. 

4WARN Forecast: Dry next few days; much hotter though
Look for ample sunshine with patchy clouds the next few days. 

By Thursday, the big ridge that will keep us dry during the first half of the week breaks down. This will lead to better rain chances Thursday through Sunday. 

Coverage looks isolated Thursday through Saturday before potentially more widespread rain on Sunday. 

