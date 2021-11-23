Dry for the first part of the week with rising temperatures. Rain moves in for Thursday.
Tonight mostly clear and cold, low in the upper 20s.
Temperatures continue to climb on Wednesday. Most of us will hover in the upper 50s but 60s are possible for some. the sky will be partly cloudy.
For Thanksgiving, our next cold front slides in and this will bring rain to the area starting around mid-morning and lasting through the evening. The high will be in the mid 50s. Neither Severe weather nor storms are anticipated from this round of rain.
We're back to dry, sunny conditions this weekend with cooler mid to low 50s for highs Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine expected both days.
More of the same Monday and Tuesday.
