4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Thursday for more Wintry Precipitation and Friday morning for extreme cold.
Ample sunshine looks to make a comeback across Middle Tennessee today.
Temperatures will also be much warmer with highs returning to near-January averages in the middle to upper 40s.
Another similar day is expected on Wednesday before our next system rolls in on Thursday.
Another round of snow has become increasingly likely in our region.
Precipitation may start as rain or wintry mix early in the morning before transitioning over to snow through the afternoon and evening.
Accumulations won't be anything like the last event but an inch or so is possible - especially for areas on the Plateau and northern & western Highland Rim.
This system moves out by Thursday night, and we'll really cool down for Friday.
Temperatures will start in the teens Friday morning and only get into the upper 20s and low 30s during the day.
This weekend, Saturday still looks dry, but showers invade the area through the Sunday.
Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.