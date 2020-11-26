Happy Thanksgiving from the 4Warn Storm Team!
We'll end the holiday week on a dry note with more 60's on Friday.
Cooler 50's are expected Saturday with one more day of dry conditions.
On Sunday, we'll begin the day dry before rain moves in by mid-day.
Widespread rain will be around through the overnight hours before clearing out midday Monday.
There looks to be just enough cold air in place for a brief transition to a rain/snow mix early Monday morning.
The best chance for a transition will be east of I-65, moreso for the Plateau.
No accumulation is expected.
Once this system clears out Monday much colder air will funnel in.
Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will only make it into the 40's with the overnights in the 20's.
Brrr!
