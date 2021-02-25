4WARN Forecast: Dry, cooler day today; Weekend washout on the way

Our run with the 70's has come to an end as a cold front moved through the Midstate last night.
Temperatures will be cooler today but not cold by any means.
We're expecting highs in the mid to low 50's this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
The focus after today will be how much rain we get over the course of the next few days.
Friday through at least Monday will be wet across the area.
It won't rain every second this weekend. Rather, we'll have several rounds of rain coming through.
Showers start Friday morning for areas south of I-40 and continue through the afternoon.
Rain becomes more widespread on Saturday and especially on Sunday when the heaviest is expected.
I'm not ruling out a few isolated thunderstorms during this period either but for the most part I expect just plain ole rain.
Rainfall estimates range from 1-3" for most of the area with locally higher amounts of 3-6" for areas that keep getting hit.
We'll need to monitor the flood potential by the end of the weekend.
Next week, rain will let up a bit there are already signals more could be on the way. Stay tuned.
