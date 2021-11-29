Monday morning 4WARN Forecast

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A quiet week is ahead for Middle Tennessee. 

Ample sunshine with cool 50s are expected today.

Monday highs

Temperatures will gradually warm to the 50s/60s Tuesday and Wednesday and near 70° Thursday and Friday. 

Other than the warmup, there's not a lot to discuss for the week ahead. 

Rain chances are zero today through Thursday. 

There could be some isolated showers starting Saturday, but confidence is very low for now.

