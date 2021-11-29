NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A quiet week is ahead for Middle Tennessee.
Ample sunshine with cool 50s are expected today.
Temperatures will gradually warm to the 50s/60s Tuesday and Wednesday and near 70° Thursday and Friday.
Other than the warmup, there's not a lot to discuss for the week ahead.
Rain chances are zero today through Thursday.
There could be some isolated showers starting Saturday, but confidence is very low for now.
