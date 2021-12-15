Another warm day is expected in Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and near 70° for some today.
We're dry again today but rain returns on Thursday.
Showers will begin to invade the region during the mid-afternoon and lasting through Friday morning.
Rain will taper off for some late Friday before another big swath moves in on Saturday.
Showers, and a few isolated thunderstorms, will be around through Saturday before moving out on Sunday.
Thankfully, the chance for severe storms during this wet stretch is very, very low.
Temperatures will remain well above average through Friday with much of the area hanging in the 60s.
Cooler 50s return to the area this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.