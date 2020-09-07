Dry weather is expected for much of the week ahead.
Only a few spotty showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday.
Heat and humidity remain in place this week.
Upper 80's and low 90's are in the fold just about every day.
Feels Like numbers will hover in the 90's, too.
A better chance for rain moves in for the upcoming weekend.
