Several dry days ahead for Middle Tennessee this week with temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. Some relief is expected late week.
Tonight mostly clear, warm and muggy, low in the low 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday more sunshine, humidity and heat with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index near 100°.
By Thursday, the big ridge that will keep us dry during the first half of the week breaks down. This will lead to better rain chances. Thursday through Saturday expect about a 30% chance of showers, highs near 90.
Sunday and Monday the chance of rain increases to 40-50% with highs in the upper 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.