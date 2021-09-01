After a soggy Tuesday we have a wonderful stretch of weather ahead of us across the mid-state starting today. While I still can't rule out a very isolated shower this afternoon, we'll be more focused on getting some sunshine back this afternoon. Temperatures will get back into the lower 80s today, but I wouldn't be surprised to see some of us stay in the 70s. Tonight, will be partly cloudy and comfy with lows in the lower 60s.
We can expect plenty of sunshine for our Thursday with temperatures in the lower 80s again. The humidity will stay in check all day so it will be a nice and comfortable afternoon. Friday will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 80s during the day. A few more clouds are going to mix in on Saturday, but overall it's still looking like a nice afternoon with highs in the mid 80s again. Some showers are going to return for our Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. We'll make a push in to the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day.
