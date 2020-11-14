A fall feel to the air this weekend.
Today will be mainly dry, with the exception for a few early morning passing showers in Southern Kentucky and far northern Tennessee. That rain will move out quickly. Expect off and on cloud cover with a few peaks of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.
Overnight, winds will kick up and rain moves in with a cold front. Some showers may be heavy. Rain should exit by early Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will become sunny and cool with highs in the low 60s.
Expect sunshine for all next week. Each day will feature highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the low 30s to low 40s. Thursday and Friday will be a bit milder in the upper 60s.
