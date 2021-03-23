4WARN Weather Alert Thursday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.
This evening much of the rain will dry up before reaching the Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures fall into the 50s for the low.
Wednesday will turn brighter and warmer, with highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday, a few showers and/or non-severe thunderstorms are likely in the morning. During the afternoon and evening, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The greatest threat for severe weather will be over northern Mississippi and Alabama. However, Tennessee will likely also have some damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly a couple of tornadoes.
Download the News4 app to remain weather aware if you don't have it already.
Friday will be the nicest day of the week with a partly cloudy sky and a high in the low 70s.
Saturday increasing clouds but warm with a high in the mid 70s. More rain and thunderstorms pass through Saturday night.
Sunday a few showers linger in the morning with afternoon clearing, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy. Highs Monday will be in the mid 60s, but temperatures rise to the mid 70s by Tuesday.
