Rain is moving out and a drier weather arrives for the end of the weekend just in time for trick or treaters.
Slow clearing tonight with lows dipping to the upper 40s.
Sunshine will gradually return on Halloween (Sunday) as temperatures rebound into the mid-60s. Trick-or-treat weather tomorrow night looks pleasant with 50s under a clear sky.
A dry front comes through Monday that will reinforce cooler air. Monday partly cloudy with morning lows in the mid 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday cooler with the morning low in the low 40s and the afternoon high only in the upper 50s.
Wednesday expect increasing clouds as the next system approaches with highs only in the mid 50s. An isolated shower is possible late in the day,
Expect some rain and very chilly weather Thursday. Highs will only be in the mid 50s. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s.
Next weekend the coldest air so far moves in with morning lows in the low to mid 30s Friday and Saturday. Widespread frost will be possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.