4WARN Forecast: Drier next few days; rain returns this weekend

Spotty, light showers will move out shortly after sunrise this morning.
This will give way to a much drier and sunnier afternoon in Middle Tennessee.
Highs will be cooler today with most of the area staying confined to the uppermost 60's.
Thursday and Friday are trending mostly dry with a quick round of spotty showers Thursday afternoon.
The weekend forecast has changed a little with rain now looking to make an appearance Saturday afternoon. A washout isn't expected though.
Sunday we'll have more widespread rain to deal with potentially a few storms.
Rain chances remain elevated to begin next week, too.
