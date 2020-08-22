Showers will diminish this evening as spotty areas of fog forms by morning. Early Sunday, temperatures will be in the 60s.
Sunday afternoon will become partly cloudy with isolated showers possible, especially over eastern Middle Tennessee. Nashville's rain chance for a passing shower will be just 30% -- lower than Saturday's.
Temperatures recover into the 90s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with very little rain and a partly cloudy sky. Then, remnants of what's now Tropical Storm Laura will have a reasonable chance of moving through the Mid State with gusty wind and scattered tropical downpours on Thursday and Friday. We'll have our highest rain chance with that system Thursday night into Friday morning. We'll finish the week with highs in the upper 80s.
