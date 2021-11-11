Rain moving out of Middle Tennessee today, cooler and drier air will follow. Several punches of cooler air are expected.
Tonight will turn clear and cooler. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Friday will be sunny to start, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. There could be a passing shower or two late in the day as a reinforcing cold front moves through. High in the low 60s.
We'll have a chilly weekend from start to finish. Temperatures will approach freezing both weekend mornings. With a partly cloudy sky, highs will be near 50 Saturday and near 60 Sunday.
Monday more reinforcing cool air expected, lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Then, sunshine and warmer air will take over once again by the middle of next week. Tuesday's high will be in the mid 60s and Wednesday's in the mid 70s.
The next round of rain is likely Thursday with a high near 60.
