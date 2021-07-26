4WARN Forecast: Dog Days of Summer are Here

A very hot week is ahead for Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will reach into the 90's each day this week.
It is extremely important to take breaks in the shade, stay hydrated and check on the elderly this week.
Mid to low 90's are expected Monday and Tuesday.
Mid to upper 90's are expected for some Wednesday through Friday.
It isn't entirely out of question to see a triple-digit temperature this week, especially Wednesday or Thursday. Nashville hasn't hit the 100° mark since 2012.
"Feels like" numbers all week will range from 95° to 105°.
Rain chances will be highest today as a front sags into the area tonight.
After the front fizzle, rain will be hard to come by for the remainder of the week.
The Dog Days of Summer are here for Middle Tennessee.
