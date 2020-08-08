After a cooler than normal start to August, the 90s are back in full force this weekend.
Feels Like remain in the upper 90's today, tomorrow and also on Monday.
Rain chances remain low through the next few days with only a few showers expected Sunday afternoon.
More widespread rain moves in by the middle of next week. Showers remain in the forecast going into next weekend, too.
