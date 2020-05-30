Incredible afternoon for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Low humidity and sunshine is what to expect today.
We'll be dealt another day of similar weather on Sunday!
Our nice break from the rain continues well into next week.
Monday-Wednesday all look dry.
Higher humidity and warmer temperatures gradually return to the area by Tuesday.
Right now, our next chance for rain doesn't arrive until Thursday.
