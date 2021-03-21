Day 2 of Spring, 2021, will be another poster child for "a perfect Spring day."
While we're starting out with chilly temps in the upper 30s, abundant sunshine will warm us up to the upper 60s by mid-afternoon. Winds will be light and from the Southeast.
Sunday night look for clear skies and not as chilly with our lows in the mid-40s.
Monday brings another perfect Spring day - mostly sunny with our highs in the low 70s. Clouds move in later on Monday and the increased moisture brings a slight chance of a scattered shower as we move into Tuesday morning. The overnight low will be about 54.
Tuesday brings mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday around 70.
Wednesday, more clouds and a little warmer - around 72 - with a 30% chance of rain.
Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a 60% chance of rain and our high around 69 degrees.
The end of this week looks mostly dry and warm in the low to mid-70s.
