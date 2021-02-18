4WARN Weather Alert continues through Friday as the winter weather keeps roads icy.
Overnight cloudy with isolated snow showers possible and some freezing fog forming. Temperatures will tumble into the teens making even more icy spots and worse driving conditions.
Sunshine returns Friday and sticks around into the weekend. Friday afternoon will remain bitterly cold with a high near 30.
Saturday temperatures will climb to around 40 under a sunny sky. The low dips to the upper 20s. Beware of the overnight refreeze and widespread black ice forming.
Sunday partly cloudy with a high near 50. A few showers are possible Sunday night, low in the upper 30s.
Possible showers early Monday morning then partly cloudy with a high near 50.
Next week will be spring-like, partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
