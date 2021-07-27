A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Wednesday and Thursday for excessive heat.
Just isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with more very hot weather. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s with the heat index around 100.
Even hotter weather's likely tomorrow and Thursday. We at News4 are forecasting 98 degrees Wednesday and 100 degrees Thursday. Assuming we get to 100, Thursday will become Nashville's hottest day since July 8, 2012. The heat index on both of these days will range from 100° - 110°.
Be sure to take it easy and keep cool during this developing heat wave. Remain indoors, in air conditioning when possible. Drink plenty of water. Seek the shade. Monitor children, elderly, and pets closely.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms return to Middle Tennessee late Friday and Friday night. A few more are expected this weekend, which should drop the temperature a little.
Cooler and less humid weather is expected behind a stronger cold front for the beginning of next week.
