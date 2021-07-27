A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Wednesday and Thursday for excessive heat.
This evening any lingering showers and thunderstorms will diminish, otherwise partly cloudy and very warm, low low 70s.
Mostly sunny and even hotter weather tomorrow and Thursday. The 4WARN Weather Team is forecasting 98 degrees Wednesday and 100 degrees Thursday. If we get to 100, Thursday will become Nashville's hottest day since July 8, 2012. The heat index on both of these days will range from 100° - 110°.
Be sure to take it easy and keep cool during this heat wave. Remain indoors, in air conditioning when possible. Drink plenty of water. Seek the shade. Monitor children, elderly, and pets closely.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms return to Middle Tennessee late Friday and Friday night. The afternoon high will be in the mid 90s, the heat index will still be 100 plus.
Both Saturday and Sunday expect a partly cloudy sky with a few more showers and thunderstorms, which should drop the temperature a little. Highs will range from near 90 to the low 90s.
Cooler and less humid weather is expected behind a stronger cold front for the beginning of next week. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the 60s.
