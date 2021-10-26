Pleasant autumn weather continues in advance of our next storm system, which arrives late Wednesday night.
This afternoon will be variably cloudy with the most sunshine southwest and the most cloud cover northeast. The I-24 corridor will see increasing amounts of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 50s and low 60s.
Tonight will turn chilly. A patch or two of frost will be possible on the upper Cumberland Plateau and over Monroe, Cumberland, and Clinton counties in Kentucky. Otherwise, it'll just be chilly overnight as high clouds return. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.
Rain returns late Wednesday night. Off and on showers persist through Thursday, Friday, and into the start of Saturday. Then, drier weather takes over Saturday afternoon. Pleasant conditions will linger through Halloween and into the start of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.