Rain has finally worked its way out of the Midstate, and we'll be able to enjoy a nice dry stretch through the work week. Behind our rain from today, temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight and perhaps even some teens tomorrow morning. Our Monday will be chilly but sunny with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Another chill day on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s again, but we'll keep the sunshine coming. Temperatures get back near 50 on Wednesday with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Clouds mix with sunshine on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday is pretty much a repeat day but we will need to keep an eye out for a late day (after sunset) shower. As we head into the weekend we'll see a few showers during the day on Saturday, but as of now it's nothing to wash out the day. Temperatures fall back into the 40s on Saturday. We'll dry out again on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.
