The coolest air the Mid State has experienced in months is just a few days away.
This evening, very isolated showers will persist until 9pm, mainly south of I-40. Lows will be in the 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be variably cloudy with a few showers possible, as what's left of Hurricane Sally moves inland & up into Georgia. Far southeastern Middle Tennessee may even have a brief period of steady rain, Thursday. Expect lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.
Friday will turn breezy and cooler as sunshine returns for everyone. Autumnlike weather will continue through the weekend, into next week. Count on highs in the 70s and lowermost 80s. Lows will generally be in the 50s. Some upper 40s will also be possible this weekend in the coolest communities.
