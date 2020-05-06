Wednesday expect some clouds especially early along with an isolated shower or two, highs near 60. It will be breezy. The wind will relax tonight, patchy frost possible for the Cumberland Plateau with temperatures dipping off into the 30s and 40s.
The sun in a big way tomorrow, warming highs into the 60s.
By Friday, more showers and thunderstorms move back in. Most areas pick up a half inch of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.
Mother's Day weekend will remain cool, in the 60s for highs and upper 30s for lows. It will be sunny both days.
