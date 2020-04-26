Isolated showers will be likely throughout mid-afternoon today, especially in areas east of I-65. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and much cooler than average with highs only reaching the mid-50s today.
Next week starts dry and much warmer. We will see lots of sunshine Monday with temperatures bouncing back to the low 70s.
Rain chances increase again late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It's still early, but this wave could pose another severe risk for the area.
Wednesday will be the only wet day of the work week. We're looking at drying out and warming up for the end of the week into the weekend. By Saturday, temperatures could reach the low 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.