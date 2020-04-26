Saturday Night 4WARN Forecast

Isolated showers will be likely throughout mid-afternoon today, especially in areas east of I-65. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and much cooler than average with highs only reaching the mid-50s today.

Next week starts dry and much warmer. We will see lots of sunshine Monday with temperatures bouncing back to the low 70s.

Rain chances increase again late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It's still early, but this wave could pose another severe risk for the area. 

Wednesday will be the only wet day of the work week. We're looking at drying out and warming up for the end of the week into the weekend. By Saturday, temperatures could reach the low 80s. 

 
 
 
 

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

