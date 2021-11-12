This afternoon will be breezy and variably cloudy with a passing shower or two moving in from the northwest. Rain will reach Nashville between 6pm and 7pm.
Temperatures will fall quickly this evening. Dress warmly for Friday Night Football. Temperatures for most games will only be in the 40s.
Saturday will be less breezy, just as bright, and much chillier than Friday. The wind will kick up again Sunday so even though it'll be warmer than Saturday, it'll still feel cool.
Monday looks chilly. Then, milder air takes over for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain showers are likely on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.