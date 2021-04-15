4WARN Forecast: Cooler than average next several days

The rain has moved out, but clouds have stuck around.
Expect quite a bit of cloud cover initially this morning before sunshine returns in full force this afternoon.
The biggest story today will be the cooler than average temperatures across the area.
Most will stay confined to the mid 60's with some upper 50's on the Plateau.
A north wind today will keep us feeling a bit cool.
We're dry on Friday with a mix of sun, clouds, and another round of mid 60's for highs.
This weekend, we'll remain cool in the 60's with a decent amount of cloud cover on Saturday and a little more sun on Sunday.
We will also have a few very isolated, light showers to contend with, but most will stay dry this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.