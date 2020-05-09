After starting off this morning on a cold note, temperatures will warm up a little to the upper 50s to low 60s under very sunny skies. Once again, overnight lows will drop into the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect until Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon/Mother's Day will turn milder, with a high around 70. Still a lot of sunshine expected.
After patchy frost in eastern Middle Tennessee early Monday, must of next week will be partly cloudy and dry. A few rain showers will be possible by mid-week. Temperatures will climb gradually, eventually reaching the middle 80s for highs by Thursday and Friday.
