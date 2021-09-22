Cooler temperatures are on the way. Melanie Layden has the details in the 4WARN Weather forecast

The first day of fall will bring some cooler temperatures to the midstate and a few scattered rain showers. 

A cold front swings through Middle Tennessee today bringing a few rain showers across the area.  Temperatures will be cooler, too. Highs will only reach the upper 60s. It will be a little blustery, as well, with a north wind around 10-15 MPH. 

Sunshine returns in full force starting Thursday and sticks around all the way through the weekend. 

Highs will be well below average in the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday. Then, we'll hang in the mid 70s Friday through Sunday.  Low 80's return next week. 

At the moment, our next decent shot at rain may come sometime at the end of next week. 

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

