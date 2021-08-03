The break from summer heat and humidity continues. More typical summer weather returns at the end of the week.
Tonight mostly clear and pleasant, low in the mid 60s.
Little change is expected tomorrow. We'll have a light northerly wind keeping humidity at reasonable levels for mid summer. Isolated showers will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau once again. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperatures will start inching upward by the end of the week and certainly this weekend. Higher humidity will overspread Middle Tennessee this weekend, too. Only very isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely. Rain chance Friday through next Tuesday will only be 20%. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
