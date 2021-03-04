A little cool down's on the way, but not today. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the 60s.
Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the 30s again, as a cold front pushes through.
Behind that front, highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the 50s. Expect a few more clouds on Friday, too.
Both Saturday and Sunday will begin around freezing. Sunday will be the milder of the two days, with afternoon highs in the low 60s.
Then, even warmer weather takes over for Monday through the mid-late part of next week. Expect highs in the 70s then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.