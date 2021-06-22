After our day of active weather across middle Tennessee yesterday, cooler, calmer and much more comfortable weather is expected this afternoon. Highs today will stay in the upper 70s and it's nowhere near as humid as it's been over the last few days. We'll also have plenty of sunshine to go around. Tonight, will be a better night for sleeping with lows in the mid 50s.
More sunshine is coming our way tomorrow with highs climbing back into the mid 80s. It may be a warmer Wednesday, but the good news is that the humidity will stay in check again! Highs on Thursday will push back to near 90 for the day, and we'll notice a slight rise in the humidity as well. Upper 80s to near 90 again on Friday, but with a few more clouds to go around in the afternoon. The slightest of an isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, but most if not all of us will stay dry for the day. Things will get a little more unsettled this weekend with some scattered showers and a passing thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday. It will not be a total weekend washout, but a weekend to keep an eye to the sky! Showers and storms will continue into Monday with highs in the mid 80s.
