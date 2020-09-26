Clouds have been slow to leave the area today but will continue to gradually do so through the next few hours.
Sunday will be similar with considerable cloudiness and warm temperatures.
Our next cold front moves through Monday.
This will bring us an increased chance for rain but little to no thunderstorm activity is expected.
Once the front clears the area Tuesday, temperatures will begin cooling back down and we'll stay dry for the remainder of the week and next weekend.
Afternoon highs will hang in the 70's with some overnight's dipping into the 40's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.