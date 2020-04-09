Sunshine and 60s through Friday. Rain and thunderstorms make an appearance Easter Sunday.
Tonight mostly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s.
Tomorrow sunshine with a light breeze, temperatures will be cool in the 60s.
Clouds return Saturday but still mild in the upper 60s.
Rain chances increase heading into the second half of the weekend. Easter Sunday will be wet with some thunderstorms possible. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s.
Drier again the beginning of next week with highs near 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.