Cooler air and some lingering showers before sunshine returns Thursday.
Tonight some clearing as cooler air spills in tonight, temps in the upper 40s.
Wednesday expect some clouds especially early along with an isolated shower or two High near 60. It will be breezy.
Thursday here comes the sun in a big way,warming highs into the 60s.
By Friday, more showers and thunderstorms move back in. Most areas pick up a half inch of rain. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Mother's Day weekend will remain cool, in the 60s for highs and upper 30s for lows. It will be sunny both days.
