4WARN Forecast: Rain caps off the week

A front brings cooler air in for the weekend.

Overnight the storms move out leaving a few showers behind. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s by morning.

Saturday will be very gloomy with cloudy skies, lingering fog/mist and cool highs in the 50's. 
 
Sunday looks much better with some sunshine and warmer highs in the 60's. A stray shower or two can not be ruled out.
 
Next week looks unsettled as a few waves of rain make it through our region. 
The first one arrives Monday. Isolated showers are likely Monday-Wednesday. 
 
The second wave arrives Thursday and will keep rain chances elevated Thursday and and early Friday. 

