A front brings cooler air in for the weekend.
Overnight the storms move out leaving a few showers behind. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s by morning.
Saturday will be very gloomy with cloudy skies, lingering fog/mist and cool highs in the 50's.
Sunday looks much better with some sunshine and warmer highs in the 60's. A stray shower or two can not be ruled out.
Next week looks unsettled as a few waves of rain make it through our region.
The first one arrives Monday. Isolated showers are likely Monday-Wednesday.
The second wave arrives Thursday and will keep rain chances elevated Thursday and and early Friday.
