NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Just a few sprinkles southwest of Nashville overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s early Friday.
Friday will be a lot like Thursday, with more clouds than sunshine at times, and only isolated showers well southwest of Nashville. Saturday, we'll have a couple more showers popping up, but the rain chance will stay low -- 20-30%. Both days will be warm, in the 80s.
Sunday into early Monday looks wet at times. We'll keep the chance for occasional pop-up showers for most of next week, too, with more of an autumn feel in the air. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the 70s.
