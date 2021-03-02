This afternoon, clouds will increase. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few showers will pass over southern Middle Tennessee toward dinnertime. By morning, that rain will be gone, with clouds clearing and temperatures around freezing.
Nice weather builds in for Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 50s and low 60s.
A little cool down's expected Friday and Saturday. Then, temperatures take off. Expect sunshine and mid 60s, Sunday. Highs in the 70s will build in on Monday and Tuesday.
