Clouds increase tomorrow as a sharp cold front moves in, bringing rain later at night and a big dip in temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s.
Christmas Eve, temperatures will start off at or below freezing, meaning any lingering precipitation from Wednesday night will turn into snow showers across the region. Not expecting much accumulation, a dusting is possible mainly north of I-40. The precipitation ends by afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 30s.
Christmas Day will be bitterly cold with temperatures starting out in the teens and 20s. It will be sunny with highs reaching the mid 30s
Saturday mostly sunny and warming into the mid 40s.
Sunday increasing clouds with highs near 50. Rain moving in Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.