Plentiful sunshine once again today. Highs will be in the middle 50s. 

Clouds increase tomorrow as a sharp cold front moves in, bringing rain later at night and a big dip in temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s.

Christmas Eve, temperatures will start off at or below freezing, meaning any lingering precipitation from Wednesday night will turn into snow showers across the region. Not expecting much accumulation, a dusting is possible mainly north of I-40. The precipitation ends by afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 30s.

Christmas Day will be bitterly cold with temperatures starting out in the teens and 20s. It will be sunny with highs reaching the mid 30s 

Saturday mostly sunny and warming into the mid 40s.

Sunday increasing clouds with highs near 50. Rain moving in Sunday night.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.