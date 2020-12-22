Clouds increase tomorrow as a sharp cold front moves in, bringing rain later in the day and a big dip in temperatures. Highs will once again be in the upper 50s. Rain will will heavy at times during the overnight hours and linger into early Tuesday.
Christmas Eve, temperatures will start off cold and get even colder as the day goes on. As of now, it looks like most of the rain will push out the Nashville area before temperatures drop to below freezing. However, some lingering moisture will stick around, especially in the Plateau. A dusting of snow is still possible north of I-40 and east of I-65. Lows fall to the teens overnight.
Christmas Day will be bright and pretty but bitterly cold with temperatures starting out in the teens and 20s. It will be sunny throughout the day but highs only reach the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Temperatures warm up this weekend. Upper 40s on Saturday and mostly sunny. Sunday, we're back in the low 50s with a slight chance of rain.
