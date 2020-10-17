This afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s. If you protected any plants overnight, you'll be able to safely unprotect them by the afternoon. The reason -- Sunday morning won't be nearly as cold. Lows will be around 50.
More clouds will move in Sunday afternoon with the slightest shower chance in Nashville. Expect highs in the upper 60s near 70°.
Next week, even warmer weather will develop with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. A high of 80 degrees is expected for Thursday. There will be a small chance of rain the forecast each day with more showers and a few storms possible by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.