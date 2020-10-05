Chilly mornings for the beginning of the week but warmer air arrives mid-week.
Tonight a clear sky with another chilly night in store, lows in the 40s.
Turning much warmer tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday calls for above average warmth. Both days will be in the 80s with lows in the 50s. Humidity will still be comfortable.
We're keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Delta in the Caribbean. Delta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the middle of the week. Landfall is expected either late Thursday night or Friday morning along on the Gulf Coast. This means rain in Middle Tennessee over part of the weekend.
Friday here, expect increasing clouds, high in the upper 70s. Late Friday rain from Delta will start to move into Middle Tennessee.
Saturday rain continues, high remains in the upper 70s.
Rain moves out early Sunday with some afternoon clearing, high in the mid 70s.
Monday partly cloudy, high in the low 80s.
