The sun will finally reveal itself today but it'll be rather chilly. Temperatures will only climb into the mid 50s by afternoon.
Cold again tonight with lows in the upper 30s. A nice afternoon recovery for Halloween. Expect highs in the 60s. Trick-or-treat temperatures will fall into the 50s under a moonlit sky.
The rest of the weekend will be nice. Sunday temperatures will reach the lower 60s.
Then colder weather takes center stage for next week. Widespread frost and a light freeze for much of the Mid State on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Afternoon temperatures next week will be in the 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday, and low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
